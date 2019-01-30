When will the 2019 January Transfer Window close?

After 30 days of exciting transfer business, the January Window is coming to an end. There are several deals which currently hang in balance, as clubs find themselves in a race against time to complete the deals.

So far in the window, Chelsea and Barcelona have been more active than the rest of the teams. The Blues have signed Christian Pulisic and Gonzalo Higuain, while also letting go of Cesc Fabregas and Victor Moses. However, there are expected to be many more departures, with Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta, and Gary Cahill all linked with an exit.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have brought in four new players – Frenkie de Jong, Jean-Clair Todibo, Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Jeison Murillo. Munir, meanwhile, left for Sevilla and Denis Suarez is expected to complete a loan move to Arsenal in the next few hours.

Elsewhere, several deals currently hang in balance, including Ivan Perisic to Arsenal, Adrien Rabiot to Liverpool, and Miguel Almiron to Newcastle among others.

There have been plenty of other big movements in this transfer window as well, with Leandro Paredes and Krysztof Piatek moving to PSG and AC Milan, respectively.

However, come January 31st, all dealings for this season will come to a halt, as the window will be shut at 11:00 PM GMT (7:00 AM HKT, February 1st). As a result, clubs will only be permitted to register new players within the deadline although the official announcements can take place even after the window has closed.