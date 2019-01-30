Reports: PSG in talks to indirectly sign Japan National Team star

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has previously called for some reinforcements in the middle of the park. The Parisian giants, to that effect, have completed the signing of Leandro Paredes. However, the Argentine might not be the only midfielder they sign this month, with the next one coming via unconventional means.

Since the arrival of their Qatar-based owners, Paris Saint Germain have seen an influx of money pumped into the club, which has been since spent on buying world-class players. However, their reckless spending has allowed the authorities to keep a close eye on them, under the guise of Financial Fair Play.

FFP, as it is more commonly known, states simply that a club should spend the money which it makes organically. Failure to do so might lead to UEFA sanctions, varying in severity.

As per FFP, Paris Saint Germain have been restricted in their pursuit of new players. However, the Parisian club has reportedly found a way around it and are likely to practice it in the case of Japan star Shoya Nakajima.

Nakajima, who moved to Portuguese club Portimonense earlier this season, has been attracting interest from clubs all over Europe, such as the likes of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, according to Spanish media outlet AS, a surprise club has won the race for him.

The Japan star is now expected to seal a move to Qatar-based Al Duhail, who will be paying 35 Million Euros for him. The fee touted will see the 24-year-old become the most expensive Japanese player in history, beating the record of Hidetoshi Nakata’s 29 Million move to Parma.

Furthermore, the report from AS, along with several others state that Nakajima’s move to Al Duhail is seen as a stepping stone to PSG, who share the same owners with the Qatari side.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4.5/5; Nakajima’s move to Al Duhail was seemingly confirmed by the Portimonense head coach Antonio Folha, who was quoted saying this by the local media: “He will no longer be a Portimonense player. A deal has already been done.”

It remains to be seen, however, how Nakajima’s move to Qatar would clear the way towards PSG, with many stating that the Japan star could sign for the French club in this window on loan.