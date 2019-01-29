Reports: Former Manchester United star claims that he wants to play for bitter rivals Manchester City next

Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay claims that he would like to move to one of the five best clubs in the world next and names cross town rivals Manchester City among them.

Depay, 24, has been integral for his club Lyon this season, producing 12 assists and 6 goals in 28 appearances. However, his contract with the French club runs down in 2021, and the Dutch attacker made it clear that he will be looking to move on when he has one year left on it.

In an interview with Dutch magazine Helden, Depay revealed that while Lyon is a big club, it doesn’t compare to some of the top clubs in Europe, and went on to name a battery of clubs including Manchester City.

“Lyon is a big club, but not one of the five best in Europe.

“I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich …I want to go to a city that suits me and a club that suits me, to a team that really wants to play football, I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal club, white shirts with gold,” confessed the attacker who spent a year and a half at Manchester United.

Depay was a highly touted prospect when he signed for United from PSV, but managerial chopping and changing coupled with the demands of the English game saw him fail to fulfill his potential and ultimately leave to join Lyon in January of 2017.

(Quotes R/T FCUpdate)