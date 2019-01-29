Reports: Arsenal move for another Barcelona starlet after Denis Suarez bid fails

Arsenal failed to land Denis Suarez after Barcelona vetoed a loan proposal for the midfielder, but their business with the Spanish club may not be done just yet.

Unai Emery’s wish to reunite with the player he managed at Sevilla was dashed when it was revealed that Arsenal could only afford loan deals in the January transfer window and with Barcelona in favour of a permanent sale.

However, it would seem that Arsenal may yet have a chance with another Barcelona player with Emery keen to bring winger Malcom to North London in January.

And unlike with Denis Suarez, Barcelona still feel that Malcom has a future at the club and could be more inclined to let him leave on loan, Teamtalk reports.

Malcom, 21, has only managed 12 appearances for Barcelona this season and has scored 2 goals. He is also reportedly keen to leave the club and may jump at the opportunity at playing for Arsenal, especially with Danny Welbeck out for the remainder of the season at least and Aaron Ramsey also leaving the club at the end of the season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Arsenal are in dire need of reinforcements after suffering numerous injuries, and would do well to bring a player like Malcom to the club. However, with just 2 days of the transfer window remaining, it seems to be unlikely.