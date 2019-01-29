Reports: Chelsea change transfer plans as end of January window approaches

One of the clubs involved more heavily than others in January transfer dealings is Chelsea. The Blues have witnessed the arrival of Christian Pulisic and Gonzalo Higuain, while also allowing Cesc Fabregas and Victor Moses to leave. However, as the window approaches its end, the London club has seen a major change to their plans.

After securing the signing of Christian Pulisic early in the January window, Chelsea turned their attention to a new central midfielder. That particular position was required to be filled, especially due to Cesc Fabregas’s impending departure.

And the Blues made ample progress on that front, agreeing deals for both Nicolo Barella and Leandro Paredes. However, over the course of the window, both players went farther away from London, with Barella staying in Italy and Paredes joining PSG.

According to the Telegraph, there was a purpose behind Chelsea’s lack of desire to complete a move for either one of them, as the club is looking to offer encouragement to its youngsters.

The FA Cup holders were handed a big shock when young star Callum Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request. However, Chelsea were quick to reject his demands and promise him more game time over the next six months.

The Blues are now looking to do the same for several other youngsters, such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, and on-loan Mason Mount. They believe a new midfielder would step in the way of their progress.

Meanwhile, there might be some incomings at Stamford Bridge before the Thursday deadline after all, with Maurizio Sarri hoping to solidify the right-back position.