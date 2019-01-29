Breaking: Chelsea left without Fabregas replacement as PSG beat them to signing of midfield star

PSG beat Chelsea to the signing of Zenit St.Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes, leaving the London club without a replacement for Cese Fabregas.

Chelsea had initially been reluctant to part with Fabregas to Monaco, wanting to secure a replacement before they eventually let the Spaniard go. That replacement signing was expected to be Paredes, 24, who’s made 22 appearances for Zenit this season, scoring 4 goals and setting up 4 more.

However, the Argentine midfielder’s head was turned by a strong interest from PSG and it has been officially confirmed by the club that they have secured his signature on a 4 and a half year deal.

The cost of the transfer is reported to be 45 million euros, and likely means that Chelsea have to scramble to sign a replacement for Cese Fabregas in the remaining days of the January transfer window.

It is rumoured that the club may make a move for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella or Celta Vigo’s Stanislav Lobotka as potential replacements but with just 2 days of the transfer window remaining, it does seem unlikely that Chelsea would sign either player.

It has otherwise been a busy sort of window for Chelsea with Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata leaving and Gonzalo Higuain joining.