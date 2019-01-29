Reports: Real Madrid star wants club exit after failing to see eye to eye with coach

Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez may be on his way out of Bayern Munich in the summer after failing to see eye to eye with coach Niko Kovac, Marca reports.

Rodriguez, 27, has only made 13 appearances for Bayern Munich this season after having been injured, but has failed to nail down a starting berth even after his return.

Marca are claiming that that is due to the Colombian superstar not seeing eye to eye with coach Niko Kovac, who doesn’t view him as integral to his plans going forward.

As a result, Rodriguez is thought to have made it clear to Bayern that he would like to leave the club at the end of the season once his loan spell runs down.

Of course, if Bayern decide to keep him around and pay the stipulated 42 million euros buy option agreed as part of the loan deal, however, he would have little choice but to stay at the club.

This development comes on the back of Rodriguez’s father stating that the player still has Madrid in his heart and that he would like to return to the club one day.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; It does appear to be true that James has been sidelined at Bayern Munich and it is also highly likely he returns to Real Madrid without having to compete for a first team berth with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric – who is also on the cusp of moving on from the club.