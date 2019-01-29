Reports: Real Madrid reportedly give up on Eden Hazard in favour of PSG superstars

The Real Madrid – Eden Hazard saga drags on as new details emerge that the Belgian attacker may not be on top of the shopping list for the Spanish giants after all.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claims that Real Madrid have instead chosen to focus their attentions on bringing either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe to the club and will only move for Eden Hazard or Christian Eriksen should those moves not materialize.

Daily Star reports that Balague is of the mind that Madrid hasn’t yet even begun negotiations with the Paris club, but will want to do so first before they resign themselves to approaching either Chelsea or Tottenham.

“In both cases it’s Real Madrid trying to convince Chelsea and Spurs before you can say that the transfer is going to happen, but I can tell you 100 per cent that they are both going to be two of the biggest targets this summer.

“But the reason why they’re not going full guns into this is because they’re still hoping that they can convince either Mbappe or Neymar to go to Real Madrid,” he opined.

He also mentioned that should Real Madrid choose to move for Hazard, Chelsea will be looking for a fee in the region of £100m and £120m.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; All of the names mentioned here are likely targets for Real Madrid in the summer. Depending on who’s available and for how much, will end up deciding who actually joins the club.