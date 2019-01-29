Reports: Barcelona star to join Gareth Bale at Premier League giants

Tottenham Hotspur have developed a sudden taste for the injured, as three of their four star names have been missing for recent outings. All that however, could change as the Premier League continues.

Spurs are now being linked with signings in the transfer window after Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dele Alli all were absent in recent matches, with two of those players set to miss more time through injury.

Don Balon are now suggesting that a former Spurs man could return, with Gareth Bale looking for a route back to the Premier League.

Not just this, he could be joined by Barcelona star Malcom, whose time at Camp Nou has been far from good enough, and now faces further competition following the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The deal for Bale could involve the transfer of Harry Kane however, so it remains to be seen just how that goes. As for Malcom, the Brazilian could be involved in a move this summer, with Tottenham definitely interested.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – This merry-go-round of transfers seems rather unlikely considering Harry Kane will be fit in a month or so, and Spurs wouldn’t want to sell their main man at any cost – even if that means bringing home a club hero.