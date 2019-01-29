Bayern Munich star linked to J-League move this summer

Arjen Robben too tough to handle!

It appears another football star is set to move to Japan this summer as Bayern Munich’s Arjen Robben is linked to a move to FC Tokyo.

The former Dutch national team star currently plays with the German heavyweights. However, at 35 years old, Robben may eye a move to Japan as his prime years are behind him similar to how Andres Iniesta did after leaving Barcelona.

Robben is one of the more successful players in recent history – winning the Premier League twice with Chelsea, a UEFA Champions League triumph with Munich, a La Liga champion with Real Madrid and an Eredivisie title with PSV Eindhoven.

This year, he has made little impact as he’s only featured in nine Bundesliga matches, scoring three times.

However, he has played in the UEFA Champions League group stages this year, scoring twice and providing one assist in four matches.

If he does join FC Tokyo, it will greatly help the J-League squad that finished sixth in the 2018 campaign.

They were 19 points behind eventual champions Kawasaki Frontale and just missed a spot in the 2019 AFC Champions League.