Chelsea reportedly target Barcelona man to fill midfield duties

Chelsea cruise past Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the FA Cup 4th round

After missing out on key players in the January transfer window, it appears Chelsea are targeting Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic for the summer.

With Cesc Fabregas’ departure, Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri has been adamant to add a new midfielder to help and cover for Jorginho.

In the January window, there have been links to Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella and Zenit’s Leandro Paredes.

However, with those links breaking down, it appears the Sarri would have to wait for summer as he targets Rakitic to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

The report continues by saying that Rakitic may lose his place at Camp Nou with the arrival of Frenkie de Jong.

However, the 30-year-old claims that he is ready to battle for his place in the starting XI, saying: “If I am here [at Barcelona], it’s to play. If anything has to change, we will speak. I have a lot of confidence. I know what I can give. I know who I am.

“I want to be here and, if I can renew, to be here for even more years. I am really happy here, everyone knows it, above all the ‘Presi’ [president]. I have nothing else to say.”

When asked about the threat of De Jong’s arrival in his playing minutes, Rakitic said: “That’s a good question for the ‘Mister’ [manager] or the ‘Presi.’ I am 30 and I am in the best moment of my career. I want to enjoy football and enjoy Barca.”