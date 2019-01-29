Reports: Former Juventus star headed to Saudi Arabia giants Al-Hilal

Following the confirmation of Juventus star Medhi Benatia to Qatar side Al-Duhail, another former member of the Bianconeri could be headed to West Asia.

Football Italia suggest that Sebastian Giovinco is on his way to Saudi Arabia to play at Al-Hilal.

Giovinco most notably spent time at Juventus from 2006 to 2015, before heading on to sign a permanent deal with Toronto FC, where he currently plies his trade.

But reports have linked him with a move away from North America following a successful run of 114 appearances that have yielded an impressive 68 goals, opening the door to possible transfers.

Saudi Arabia giants Al-Hilal have now come calling, and it appears to be too good an opportunity to pass up for the 32-year-old star.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – This deal looks close to being sealed as well, and the experience of Giovinco could prove vital for Al-Hilal as they look to become Saudi champions and bolster their squad.