Confirmed: Juventus superstar seals move to Qatar Champions Al-Duhail

In a confirmed bit of news this morning, Juventus star Medhi Benatia has sealed a move to Al-Duhail in Qatar.

Benatia had been an integral part of the Juve set up for a few years now, but fell down the pecking order this season following indifferent performances at the start of the campaign.

Football Italia are reporting that the defender has moved to Al-Duhail in a deal worth around €10m, and will begin training with his new teammates accordingly.

Benatia’s highlights in the colours of Juventus include a Champions League final appearance along with a couple of Scudetti crowns to add to his glittering resume.

Arsenal were also linked with the Moroccan earlier in the transfer window, but the former Bayern Munich star has taken the decision to head to Qatar in order to maximize his playing time.