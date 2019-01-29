Reports: Real Madrid to offer two of their most talented players in swap deal to sign Ronaldo replacement

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Eden Hazard is perhaps been the most well-documented saga in the world of football right now. And Cristiano Ronaldo still needs replacing.

As a result, a lot of players were linked to the Bernabeu, but none more so than Eden Hazard. With his contract at Chelsea also expiring next year, making a move for him in the summer transfer window would be ideal for Madrid.

However, Chelsea are rumoured to want upwards of 100 million euros for the player, despite him entering the final year of his contract this summer.

According to Don Balon, though, the Merengues are looking to bring the Belgian superstar to Spain without spending a dime.

The plan is to offer Isco and Federico Valverde – a player that is supposedly liked by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri – to the Londoners while Hazard comes to the Santiago Bernabeu in a straight swap deal.

However, there is yet no guarantee that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic would agree to such a proposition.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5; If Real Madrid want Eden Hazard, they would most likely need to shell out upwards of 100 million pounds or at least offer Isco plus cash to get Chelsea to agree.