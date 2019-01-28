Breaking: Alvaro Morata signs for Atletico Madrid on a 18-month deal

Alvaro Morata’s Chelsea nightmare is officially over as the Spanish club announce his signing on their social media accounts and website.

Morata, 26, has officially signed an 18 month deal with Atletico Madrid, the club announced after the striker had passed a medical on Sunday.

Agreement with @ChelseaFC over the loan of @AlvaroMorata for the remainder of the current season and the next one.

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 28, 2019

Morata has made 24 appearances for Chelsea this season, and has scored 9 goals. However, his style of play never really suited the Premier League after an ineffectual second season under Antonio Conte was followed by a frustrating one under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

As a result, Sarri moved for a familiar face in Gonzalo Higuain – a player he managed at Napoli – and allowed Morata to leave the club.

The striker himself had this to say about his move;

“I’m very happy and proud to be here. I can’t wait to start training, meet my new teammates and play.”

It is worth noting that Morata did play in Atletico Madrid’s youth setup, starting off in the same team as Koke, before going on to Real Madrid where he spent six seasons before moving to Juventus.