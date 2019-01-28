Reports: Arsenal agree terms with long term Manchester United transfer target

Manchester United were reportedly keen to sign Ivan Perisic for two seasons under Jose Mourinho, but Arsenal have stolen a march on them and agreed terms with the Croatian international.

Perisic, 29, sat out in Inter Milan’s 1-0 defeat to Torino after handing in a transfer request, confirmed club director Giuseppe Marotta.

“Perisic has asked to leave but there is no offer for him. We will see in the coming days,” he said.

However, Tuttomercato is reporting that Perisic has already personal agreed terms with English giants Arsenal that will see him net £49,954 p/w until the end of the season, on loan, and then £108,236 p/w should he join permanently after that.

However the sticking point arises with Arsenal only offering a loan for the player, with an option to sign him permanently after the summer. Sky Italia reported that the London club offered £4.4 million to Inter Milan to loan him for six months, with an additional £35 million should they choose to make the move permanent.

Inter, on the other hand, are unwilling to allow the player to leave on loan.

“Many players ask for a transfer. Perisic has expressed this desire, we must try to satisfy him, respecting the asset value that the player has for the club,” said Marotta on the issue.

FOX Sports probability rating: 5/5; Arsenal are interested in the player and the player wants to move as well – it’s only a matter of time before Inter agree to the loan.