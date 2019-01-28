Reports: 19 year old wonderkid recalled from loan as Manchester United and Chelsea close in

Antoine Semenyo has been recalled to parent club Bristol City from his loan at Newport County after interest from Manchester United and Chelsea surfaces.

Semenyo, 19, has been recalled from loan, the Championship club announced. The recall comes on the back of rumoured interest in the player from Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to Bristol Live, club legend Brian Tinnion revealed that Manchester United’s scouts have been tracking the progress of the versatile forward for a number of months now. Chelsea are also credited with interest in the boy, as they look for a replacement for wantaway youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has also gone on record praising Semenyo, who has made 31 appearances for Newport County this season.

However, there is also a theory floating around that the loan recall could be aimed at just bolstering the attacking department in his parent club Briston City, and serve as a backup to Famara Diedhiou.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Semenyo has not been mentioned in any noteworthy rumour before this, linking him to clubs the ilk of Manchester United or Chelsea. This one could very well be a ploy to drum up his transfer price should Briston want to sell him.