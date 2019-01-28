Olivier Giroud has struggled for game time under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has hinted that he would be open for a return to France, but reiterated his primary choice is to remain in the Premier League.

Giroud left France in 2012, signing with Arsenal on the back of scoring 21 goals for Montpellier as they claimed the Ligue 1 title.

The 32-year-old moved across London 12 months ago but has struggled to hold down a regular spot under Maurizio Sarri, the striker only starting six league games under the Italian.

Marseille have been heavily linked with a move for Giroud, although the club have brought in former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli in the January transfer window, while Lyon are also rumoured to be interested.

4 – Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in his last three Europa League appearances for Chelsea. Clinical. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 13 December 2018

And, in an interview with French programme CANAL Foot Club, Giroud acknowledged he could return to Ligue 1, although his focus for now remains at Stamford Bridge.

“Marseille, Lyon, these are two great clubs, I have never ruled out a return to France,” Giroud said.

“I said at the time that my priority was to stay in the Premier League, that’s still the same, but we will see.”

Barcelona were also linked with a move for the World Cup winner, but their interest may have dwindled after the surprise signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng.