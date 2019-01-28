5 deals that will likely go through before January Deadline Day

The January transfer window is a time when clubs attempt to make amends for the small cracks that are present in the squad. It is basically a shot at redemption and only a fool denies such an opportunity.

With that in mind, here are the five deals that could go through before the window slams shut.

#5 Reece Oxford to Frankfurt

When Reece Oxford made his debut for the Hammers at the mere age of 16, many predicted that he would be one of the best players in the league in a few years’ time. However, unfortunately, all those predictions have failed as the youngster barely gets a chance with the first team.

And now, a move to Frankfurt is being touted for the 20-year-old. Given that he is only 20 – coupled with the fact that English youngsters are finding their feet in the Bundesliga – he could very well get his career on track in Germany.

#4 Ivan Perisic to Arsenal

The player that was so vehemently wanted by Jose Mourinho during his time at Manchester United might just end up signing for the Gunners. According to numerous reports, the player wants to leave the Nerazzurri and move to the Emirates.

Safe to say that there is something in here worth watching.

#3 Leandro Paredes to PSG

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel recently claimed that his midfield situation is “serious” due to the injury of Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot’s banishment from the first-team due to contractual issues.

As a result, they had targeted Leandro Paredes and it is likely that a deal will be sealed before the window ends, especially if the next point happens.

#2 Adrien Rabiot to Tottenham

At one point in time, this wasn’t even a possibility even though the Lilywhites have been linked with him for a long time now. However, with Barcelona signing Frenkie De Jong for a mammoth fee, the Catalans’ interest in Rabiot has cooled.

This leaves Spurs with a high chance to sign him as the player isn’t interested in extending with the French giants.

#1 Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern

According to numerous reports, the Chelsea youngster has submitted a transfer request to leave the club. Bayern Munich are heavily interested in the player and have seen four of their bids for him rejected.

That doesn’t close all the doors, however, as not only has Hudson-Odoi rejected Chelsea’s contract offer, he has now submitted a transfer request, which somewhat binds the Londoners’ hands.