Reports: Juventus transfer targets for the summer accidentally leaked by club’s Sporting Director

Italian newspaper Il Tempo today revealed that a fan had picked up on a piece of paper that Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici had torn up at a restaurant.

When reassembled, the paper seems to reflect various young transfer targets that the club may be targeting, presumably in the summer transfer window.

In the paper are names like 20-year old Turkish defender Merih Demiral, with a ‘7’ next to his name which is likely indicative that he could be available for 7 million euros. Venezia’s 18 year old midfielder Mattia Zennaro is also a transfer target – presumably worth 3 million euros – alongside other targets like Roma’s wonderkid Nicolo Zaniolo (40 million euros), 18-year old Sandro Tonali from Brescia (20 million euros) and the big one, Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa who has a ’50’ written next to his name.

However, it is still unconfirmed if what was written on this piece of paper was indeed the handiwork of the Juventus sporting director and if it does actually contain names that the club are targetting.

Juventus currently sit pretty on top of Serie A, with 56 points from 20 games, having established an 8 point lead over second placed Napoli with a game in hand.