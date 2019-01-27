Reports: Champions League club willing to pay 140 million to Barcelona for Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has grown disillusioned with life at the Nou Camp and Manchester United are ready to stump up the mega money to bring him back to the Premier League.

Coutinho, 26, had been in Ernesto Valverde’s plans quite a bit this season, having made 28 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. However, the emergence of Ousmane Dembele these past few months has reportedly put off the Brazilian attacking midfielder to the point where he wants to leave the club, according to Don Balon.

For their part, Barcelona also understand where his frustration stems from and would be willing to let him leave – should any club be willing to meet their price tag of 140 million euros.

They have reportedly offered him back to Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp has turned it down as he already has strength and depth in his attacking setup.

As such, Don Balon reports that Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United are interested in securing the services of the Brazilian and are willing to meet Barcelona’s price tag as well.

United apparently view Coutinho as a marquee signing and would want to pair him up with the likes of Paul Pogba to augment their attacking prowess under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Coutinho is a fantastic player and would fit right in with the other star players Manchester United have in attack, but he is predominantly a left sided player and there are already an overload of those at the club. For that reason, this move is highly unlikely.