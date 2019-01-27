Reports: Barcelona fear losing key target with Tottenham looming

FC Barcelona have had an eventful transfer window, during which they saw the arrival of Jean-Clair Todibo, Jeison Murillo, Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Frenkie de Jong. However, several other players have been linked with the Blaugrana, including Adrien Rabiot, who might now be heading to Tottenham.

Throughout the month of January, Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to La Liga, with Barcelona the team most interested. However, as it turns out, the Frenchman might end up moving to an entirely different country, after reports suggested that Tottenham Hotspur were drawn by him.

The youngster is seemingly looking to move away from PSG this month, after he was banned from entering the team dressing room. However, with Barcelona opting for Frenkie de Jong, his future has been thrown in doubt.

Nevertheless, recent rumours have linked Rabiot to Tottenham. And now, Spurs’ star and former PSG man Serge Aurier has posted an Instagram story with the Frenchman, adding more fuel to the fire.

Aurier’s Instagram story has emerged right after the rumours linking Rabiot to Tottenham came forward. Moreover, Spurs are known to be on a lookout for a new midfielder since shipping Moussa Dembele off to China.

However, Rabiot has supposedly rejected the Lily Whites in the past, stating that the club is ‘below him’.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; For long Barcelona have pursuit Adrien Rabiot, with a view towards a potential move. However, the signs which have since emerged prove otherwise. While Aurier’s picture cannot guarantee anything at this moment, its emergence right after the rumours is sure to make one think.