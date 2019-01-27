Reports: Manchester United target issues ‘come and get me’ plea

Manchester United have been uncharacteristically quiet in this transfer window, with several ‘big’ targets being listed for the summer. However, one long-term target has come out and revealed that he would like to move to England, leaving the ball in United’s court.

Croatia surprised everyone last summer, by making it all the way through to the Final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Even though they came out second best in the end, many stars emerged from that Croatian team.

One such star was Ante Rebic, who impressed with his performances, generating interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham. However, neither of those moves took shape and Rebic remained in Germany with his club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The forward has, meanwhile, managed to maintain his World Cup form, and has seven goals and three assists in fourteen Bundesliga games.

However as per Mirror, in a recent interview, the Croat revealed his desire to play in the English Premier League, sparking rumours of a move once again.

“I can’t deny many clubs, some from England, expressed an interest. The Premier League is attractive and it would suit my style. I’d like to experience it,” said Rebic.

It remains to be seen how the clubs interested react to Rebic’s statement, given that all Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham are in need of some attacking reinforcements.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; For Eintracht Frankfurt, the form of Sebastien Haller, Luka Jovic, and Ante Rebic is rewarding and concerning at the same time. On one hand, the trio is firing Frankfurt to the cusp of European qualification. On the other, all three have been generating some serious interest all over Europe. When the next season rolls in, one can expect some or all of those three moving to a bigger club.