Reports: PSG to demand world-record fee for star forward

PSG are known to be one of the richest clubs in world football. They proved as much last season when they signed both Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe for a combined 367 Million Euros. However, it seems that the Parisians will soon have to sell one of their stars, and have already put a price tag on him!

One team which seems to be more involved in multi-million deals in the transfer market is PSG. The French giants are known to splash an absurd amount of money to buy quality players, in order to fulfil their main goal – win the Champions League. However, so far, the Parisians have failed to achieve that particular target.

Moreover, they have failed to make it past the quarterfinals in their last six attempts, pushing some players closer to the exit.

There are also growing concerns at the club about possible sanctions, after they have failed to comply with the Financial Fair Play, time and again.

And so, in order to meet those financial requirements and sell any player who wants out, PSG have decided to listen to offers for Neymar Jr. According to Don Balon, the Paris-based club have decided to put a price tag of 250 Million Euros on the Brazilian, which if paid, would de-facto become a world-record fee.

Furthermore, the report suggests that PSG will then use this money to buy several top players, such as Eden Hazard or Paulo Dybala.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; The rumours linking Neymar to FC Barcelona never seem to die. It seems that at some point PSG will have to consider selling Neymar in order to meet the FFP requirements, while also raising money to sign other star players.