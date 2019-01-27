Reports: Chelsea suffer massive blow as star puts in transfer request

As we approach the end of the January Transfer Window, one team which has been slightly more involved than the others is Chelsea. The Blues have seen the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain and Christian Pulisic, while also bidding adieu to Cesc Fabregas, Victor Moses, and soon, Alvaro Morata. However, it seems that the departures won’t end there, as a star player has put in a transfer request.

For long, Callum Hudson-Odoi has been looked at as one for the future by Chelsea fans around the world. However, it seems that those dreams are about to come crashing down, as the youngster has reportedly put in a transfer request, in order to force through a move to Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sports, 18-year-old forward Hudson-Odoi has submitted a formal transfer request in order to move away from Chelsea this month. The English youngster has been courted throughout the month by Bayern, who are willing to pay as much as 40 Million pounds for him.

The Blues has already received several offers from the Bavarians during this past month, only to knock them back down. Their last offer was valued at 35 Million pounds. However, it seems that Bayern’s plans will finally come to fruition, with the player himself asking for a move.

Meanwhile, Bayern’s fellow Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig have submitted an offer of their own, which is reportedly valued at 20 Million pounds; some way off Chelsea’s asking price. However, Leipzig are willing to add a ‘Buy-Back’ clause in Hudson-Odoi’s contract, allowing Chelsea to repurchase the player in the future.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; With the transfer window heading into its final week, Chelsea have a big decision at hand. Do they sell Hudson-Odoi for a whopping fee or do they risk losing him for free? Moreover, Leipzig’s interest in the player might cause the Blues to rethink their situation, with the German giants willing to offer a buy-back option.

Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that the youngster will be wearing a blue shirt in the near future.