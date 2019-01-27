Iraq’s AFC Asian Cup star receives offers from European clubs

The AFC Asian Cup is proving to be a good ground for many youngsters to showcase their talent. In doing so, many have attracted interest from European clubs, who are looking to break into uncharted territory. One such youngster is Mohanad Ali of Iraq, who has been contacted by several clubs with a view for a move.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Yemen 0-1 Iraq – Mohanad Ali Kadhim(11′)

As reported by Hassanin Mubarak on Twitter, Iraq’s Mohanad Ali has received several offers from clubs all over Europe, after his performances at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The youngster scored two goals in three games for the Lions of Mesopotamia, as they finished second in their group and ultimately crashed out in the Round of 16.

The offers for Mohanad Ali pic.twitter.com/UaJRH42dXV — Hassanin Mubarak (@hassaninmubarak) January 26, 2019

Denmark’s FC Midtjylland, Belgium’s KRC Genk, Czech Republic’s SK Slavia Praha, and Italy’s Cagliari Calcio have all submitted a formal offer for the player. Meanwhile, there is also a ‘reported’ interest from several other clubs such as Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Despite the offers, Ali’s club Al-Shorta SC is unlikely to let their star player leave during the January transfer window.

Ali has been with Al Qeetharah since 2014 and has scored twenty-five goals in forty-seven appearances. Meanwhile, the youngster has already broken through the Iraq Senior team and has eight goals in fourteen appearances for them.