Cedric joins Inter on loan from Southampton

Cedric Soares has joined Inter from Southampton on loan until the end of the season.

The full-back secured his move on Saturday after arriving in Milan to complete a medical 24 hours earlier.

Inter have the option to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent deal, with the fee reportedly set at €11million.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti had been keen to bolster his options at full-back, with Sime Vrsaljko struggling due to a knee problem since joining on loan from Atletico Madrid last July.

Manchester United defenders Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia have each been linked with a possible move to San Siro.

Cedric, a Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, made 119 appearances for Southampton in all competitions after arriving from Sporting CP in 2015.