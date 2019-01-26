Reports: Arsenal eyeing loan move for World Cup finalist

Arsenal are keen to add to their squad in the January transfer window, and want to bring in Croatia star Ivan Perisic on loan, BBC are reporting.

The Inter Milan player has been linked with Manchester United recently, but with the Red Devils already pretty packed in midfield, Arsenal have decided they want to bring him in at the earliest.

The report suggests that a £35m permanent move could be in place during the summer, if the loan move goes through in January, so the Gunners know exactly what they are getting.

Perisic has a contract with Inter that runs till 2022, but has no problem in leaving the club, stating his interest in English clubs such as Manchester United in the past.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Considering the speculation around Perisic’s future, a deal could be forthcoming, and Arsenal would do well to sign a player very much at his prime. So expect something to be made out of this quite soon.