Reports: Barcelona can Matthijs De Ligt plans, move for Premier League-winning defender instead

Barcelona have long been associated with Ajax sensation Mattjihs De Ligt, but reports suggest that those days are now over.

De Ligt, 19, has widely been touted in the media to join Barcelona but The Sun speculates that the club has now shifted priorities and will instead make a move for Nicolas Otamendi of Manchester City.

Otamendi has only featured 18 times for Manchester City so far this season and only 10 times in the league, with Pep Guardiola favouring the partnership of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in the heart of defence.

As a result, the Argentinian defender is said to be unhappy at his lack of playing time and is keen to engineer a move away from the Etihad.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are reluctant to spend big on De Ligt after just shelling out 75 million euros on Frenkie De Jong, and feel that Otamendi is a much more moderately priced option.

They are expected to try and move for him in the January transfer window, with City now front runners to sign Matthijs De Ligt.

FOX Sports probability rating: 3/5; It is true that Barcelona are likely going to be priced out of a move for De Ligt after the purchase of Frenkie De Jong and since Otamendi wants out of Manchester City – this could be a match made in heaven. Just, we’re not sure if it will go through in January.