Reports: Chelsea lose out on transfer target as Manchester United make last minute bid

Chelsea were rumoured to have almost agreed terms with Italian center midfielder Nicolo Barella but Manchester United entering the race in the last minute has turned the player’s head.

Barella, 21, has made 22 appearances for Cagliari this season and was rumoured to be high on Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri’s transfer shortlist as he searches for Cesc Fabregas’ replacement.

He is rumoured to be valued at £50 million by the Italian club.

However, with the deal reportedly close to completion, Gazetta Dello Sport are reporting that Manchester United has entered the race for the player with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyeing him as an apt addition to his team’s midfield arsenal.

It is also reported that should United match Chelsea’s bid, that the 21-year old would find it ‘impossible to say no’ to a club of that stature.

Manchester United have been on an absolute roll after the Norwegian boss took over from Jose Mourinho, winning 8 games on the bounce, with the latest one coming away to Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round tie.

Solskjaer has rotated most of his squad throughout his 8 games in charge, but has generally stuck with the midfield three of Matic, Herrera and Pogba due to the lack of quality depth in the position. If United manager to lure Barella to the club, he would be a valuable addition towards addressing that problem.

FOX Sports probability rating; 3/5; While Manchester United could do with a few key additions, there is a feeling that summer signing Fred will come good and that it is just a matter of time before he does. As such, the addition of another center midfielder seems unnecessary – especially with Scott McTominay signing a new contract and Andreas Pereira waiting in the wings.