Reports: Arsenal favourites to sign Manchester United star player in the summer transfer window

Arsenal are gearing up to sign Juan Mata on a free transfer after it seems unlikely that the Mancunian club will offer him a new contract.

Mata, 30, has made 22 appearances for Manchester United this season so far but most of them have been from the bench. Jose Mourinho often preferred the directness and work rate of Jesse Lingard ahead of the Spaniard’s silken touch and it would seem that new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also followed suit.

Mata did not feature at all in Manchester United’s impressive 3-1 victory at the Emirates yesterday and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Guardian suggest that Arsenal are in pole position to secure his signature.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has openly stated that he has been restricted to only loan signings in the January transfer window and with a great deal of funds unlikely to be available in the summer as well, sealing a free transfer for a player like Mata would represent value for money.

The other clubs in the hunt for the Spaniard are Juventus, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain, but Arsenal’s offer of regular playing time is unlikely to be matched by the other clubs.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: Juan Mata will be out of contract at the end of this summer and a team like Arsenal, which is a big club but in need of quality additions, seems to be a logical fit – if he isn’t offered a contract by Manchester United before it comes to that.