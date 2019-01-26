Reports: Tottenham Hotspur line up shock bid for PSG star in January transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur continue to suffer in the injury department, and despite having Son Heung-min back from the AFC Asian Cup early, the Lilywhites lack the personnel needed to make a push for the top two in the Premier League.

So it should come as no surprise perhaps, that Spurs have been linked with a move in the January transfer window, but the fact that they are now pursuing Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Adrien Rabiot would come as a surprise to a few.

Rabiot is a free agent in the summer, but plenty of clubs will be out to get him then, with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona etc. all mentioned as possible suitors.

So The Sun claims that Spurs want a cut-price deal for the Frenchman sorted out now itself – and they just might get it too.

Daniel Levy wants the deal done by this week, and would be willing to pay up to £20m per the report, so expect some fireworks to go off late in this transfer window.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Considering Tottenham’s injury woes, this would be a good deal, and the North Londoners could benefit with the big match experience of someone like Rabiot, who is clearly keen on a move.