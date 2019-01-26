‘Pogba would leave United for Real Madrid or Barcelona’ – brother

Paul Pogba’s brother outlines the French World Cup winner’s future transfer plans – and it’s something Manchester United fans don’t want to hear.

Florentin Pogba, has claimed that his brother Paul would leave Manchester United only for Real Madrid or Barcelona. The Frenchman had been linked with Real Madrid before he agreed to join the Theatre of Dreams and then was also said to be monitored by Barcelona when his relationship with Jose Mourinho reached rock-bottom.

And now, his own brother has revealed that the only clubs that would be a step-up from the Red Devils would be Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, the World Cup winner has no intention of joining the Etihad outfit, leaving only two options open.

“When my brother eventually leaves Manchester United he can only go to three teams to improve — City, Real Madrid or Barca,” Florentin said.

“He will not go to City, so he will come to Spain, either to Barca or Real Madrid,” he said.

These words from Pogba’s brother are only going to fuel rumours of his departure from United. However, ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins at the Old Trafford, things have been very good at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Frenchman also looks happier and it could be a while before he decides to pack his bags and set sail to pastures new. But when he decides to move, the two Spanish giants will know what they have to do.