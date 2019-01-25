Reports: Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger’s next high profile job revealed

PSG’s sporting director Antero Henrique is reportedly on his way out after failing to land Frenkie De Jong, with Arsene Wenger tipped to replace him.

Henrique ultimately failed to sign former Ajax starlet Frenkie De Jong despite leading the race to capture his signature for the most part, as the Dutch midfielder ended up opting for Barcelona.

That failure has now resulted in the powers that be at PSG run out of patience with the Portuguese, according to Culture PSG. Henrique’s future at the club was in doubt ever since ESPN released a report in October of 2018 that future slip ups may see him handed the sack, and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was in pole position to replace him.

After the Frenkie De Jong debacle, those plans are proceeding as expected, with the legendary French manager set to take over as the club’s sporting director anytime from now until the end of the season.

It is also reported that PSG manager Thomas Tuchel was spotted meeting Wenger a number of times, where they discussed about the relationship between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the potential arrival of De Jong and more.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; This story has lingered on for a while now and there’s hardly this much smoke without any fire. Likely, for our money.