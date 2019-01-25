Borussia Dortmund loan Isak to Willem II

Alexander Isak will continue his development at Willem II after the Dutch side agreed a loan deal with Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund have confirmed teenage striker Alexander Isak has joined Willem II on loan until the end of the season.

Dortmund snapped up Isak – who was compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his time with AIK in Sweden – 12 months ago, but first-team opportunities have been limited.

Isak has only featured five times in the Bundesliga and has yet to make a matchday squad under Lucien Favre this season.

Dortmund still have high hopes for Isak – who has scored five goals in 11 games for the second team in 2018-19 – and believe a spell in the Netherlands will aid his development.

“We want to give Alex, whom we believe to be great talent, the opportunity to gain a high level of match practice,” sporting director Michael Zorc told the club’s website.

“That’s exactly what we wish for at Willem II.”

Isak scored twice in a recent friendly match against Willem II during Dortmund’s mid-season break, and technical director Joris Mathijsen hopes he can provide a much-needed goal threat for the side sitting ninth in the Eredivisie.

“We had been thinking of Alexander for a long time,” said the former Netherlands international.

“It was a coincidence that we could see him in action against us during the training camp.

“Alexander is a big and strong boy, therefore a focal point in the attack but also very goal-oriented.”