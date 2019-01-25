Reports: Real Madrid star wants World Cup winning coach as their next manager

Sergio Ramos wants Germany’s world cup winning coach Joachim Low as the team’s next manager and club president Florentino Perez is not opposed to the notion.

Real Madrid managed to overcome a resolute Girona side with a 4-2 victory in the first tie of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, but Don Balon claims that the shaky nature of Santiago Solari’s stint so far means that Florentino Perez is still very much on the look out for a new manager at the end of the season.

Club captain Sergio Ramos is reportedly of the mind that Germany’s World Cup winning manager Joachim Low should be the one sitting in the hotseat at the Bernabeu next season – especially because it would ensure that players like Toni Kroos will stay on at the club and also possibly mean that players like Timo Werner and David Alaba may join.

Florentino Perez is also keen on the appointment as Low is known as a big fan of James Rodriguez, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. Perez views Rodriguez as an important marketing tool for Real Madrid and would be delighted if the Colombian attacking midfielder would return to the Bernabeu when his loan is up at the end of this season.

If bringing in Joachim Low would ensure that, Perez willing to back Sergio Ramos on the matter.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Low is a solid choice but has yet given no indication that he wants to leave national team management.