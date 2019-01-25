Reports: Barcelona to launch bid for unsettled Manchester City star

Barcelona may be lining up a shock bid for Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi, The Sun are reporting.

The Argentine has had very little game time this season, which is a stark contrast to the time he spent on the pitch last season, helping City to the Premier League title.

And his frustration over being left on the bench has caught the attention of Barcelona, who are now lining up a shock bid for the defender.

The Catalans have faced some injury concerns in defence this season, and could bring Otamendi in to sure things up for good, while also giving him a chance to win his starting place back.

Guardiola has preferred Aymeric Laporte to any other central defender this season for the Champions, so it looks unlikely that Otamendi will be able to get his spot in the City back line restored soon.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – While Pep may be fine with him leaving, Barcelona might just wait on the decision to sign Otamendi as they are also linked with the signing of Matthijs De Ligt who has been the priority signing for a while now.