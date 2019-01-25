Reports: Barcelona identify Lionel Messi’s long term replacement

Barcelona generally struggle without Lionel Messi and have moved to replace him in the long term with a PSG super star.

According to Don Balon, the Blaugrana have identified Kylian Mbappe as a long replacement for the Argentina superstar and have a plan to bring him to the club at a bargain price.

The Frenchman’s contract with PSG runs until 2022 and Barca are going to make an offer for him in the summer of 2021. At the time, the youngster will have just a year left in his contract, which means PSG will have to lower their asking price. Of course, this is contingent on Mbappe not committing to a new contract in the lead up to 2021.

Also, Messi will be 34 then, making it a perfect time to bring the World Cup winner to Nou Camp. As of now, however, trying to sign him is reported to cost €300 million – a sum Barcelona can ill-afford with the FFP restrictions they already face.

However, that still hasn’t stopped them from splashing the cash to steal Ajax starlet Frenkie De Jong from right underneath PSG’s noses.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5; Everything about this sounds great until you bring into consideration that there is no guarantee that the young Frenchman won’t sign a contract extension with PSG. This rumour is a hard no from us.