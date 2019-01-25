Reports: Lionel Messi’s enormous Barcelona release clause amount revealed

There was some disquiet that Lionel Messi may have left Barcelona at the end of the 2017/18 season as his contract was over then – but the club managed to extend his stay and tagged his contract with a heavy release clause.

Fourfourtwo reports that Lionel Messi’s release clause in the latest contract he signed at Barcelona is a whooping €700 million. It is second only behind the release clause that Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed at Real Madrid – €1 billion.

Interestingly enough, Ronaldo’s former teammate Karim Benzema also has a €1 billion release clause, with Real Madrid players Isco and Marco Asensio also up there, with release clauses equal to that of Messi’s.

Barcelona were keen to slap on the hefty clause on the Argentine wizard’s contract after the lesson they learned with Neymar. The Catalan club were left helpless once PSG decided to match the Brazilian’s €222 million release clause, and were keen to avoid a repeat of that with Lionel Messi.

Messi, 31, has been in supreme form for Barcelona this season, notching up 25 goals and 15 assists in just 24 appearances so far, to steer his team to the top of La Liga.