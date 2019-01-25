Reports: Real Madrid star offered to the top six clubs in the Premier League

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, has apparently been offered to the top six sides of the Premier League.

The Colombian is expected to come back to Real Madrid after his loan with the Bavarians is over and the Galacticos have seemingly offered him to England.

According to 90mins, the former AS Monaco star has garnered interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. Manchester United and Chelsea have also asked to be kept in the loop regarding the player.

The report further adds that James is keen on playing in England with Arsenal manager Unai Emery also in favour of signing him. However, the massive wages of the Colombian might be a problem for the Gunners, who will have to unload Ozil in order to free up the wage bill a little.

And with just a week left in the transfer market, it seems as though they would have to wait until the summer at least in order to make a move for the Colombian.

James enjoyed a decent first season in Germany but has only been able to start 9 games this season. As a result, Bayern Munich opting to make his loan permanent for for £40 million seems unlikely.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; While James most likely will not continue in Bayern Munich after this season, chances are that he will return to Real Madrid and fight for his spot now that Gareth Bale, Benzema and the likes are also rumoured to be on their way out.