Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate to force Real Madrid to sell him to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo left behind a lot of friends at Real Madrid and it appears as though one of them wants to follow him to Juventus as well.

Marcelo enjoyed a fantastic relationship on and off the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, bombing down the left wing to compliment the winger’s attacking foray.

Now, Tuttosport claims that the Brazilian left back wants to relive those days in Juventus, and has even gone as far as verbally handing in a transfer request to Real Madrid.

Marcelo, 30, has made 19 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring 3 goals and setting up another 3. He has been at the club for 12 seasons making 471 appearances.

Now, it is claimed that he wants to force the move to Juventus in order to play with Cristiano Ronaldo again, with Real Madrid interested in bringing Alex Sandro the other way in a swap deal.

It is said that Ronaldo and Marcelo have been in constant communication even after the Portuguese star left the Spanish club, and that he is the one asking the Brazilian to make the move to join the Italian champions.

Juventus are also said to be interested in the transaction, should Real Madrid allow Marcelo to leave.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Even if Marcelo wants to join Juventus, there is a low chance that Real Madrid may allow him to. He’s established himself as one of the premier full backs in the world and in the middle of a squad overhaul of sorts, it wouldn’t be wise to allow a player the class of the Brazilian to leave.