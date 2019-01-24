Piatek completes AC Milan move after Higuain exit

Krzysztof Piatek has joined AC Milan from Genoa, with Gonzalo Higuain cutting short his loan to head to Chelsea from Juventus.

The Poland international has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal after a reported fee of €35million was agreed between the clubs.

Piatek, 23, moved to Genoa from Cracovia last June for a fee in the region of €4m and took little time to impress in Italy’s top flight.

The forward has scored 13 goals in 19 league games this term and a further six in just two Coppa Italia matches.

3.74 – Krzysztof #Piatek has scored 13 goals in Serie A this season with an Expected Goals of 9.26 (+3.74 difference), the highest positive difference in the competition so far. Reliable. pic.twitter.com/f06HQraNg1 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 18, 2019

Piatek will be charged with addressing the loss of Higuain, who struggled to make a positive impression during his loan spell at San Siro.

The Argentina attacker scored six Serie A goals in 15 league appearances for the Rossoneri, enduring a two-month drought without finding the net from October until December.

Higuain missed Milan’s 2-0 win at Genoa on Monday after coach Gennaro Gattuso indicated the 31-year-old striker was not in the right frame of mind to play amid speculation over his future.

Piatek was also absent from that match due to a suspension, with the Poland international in line to make his debut against Higuain’s former club Napoli on Saturday.