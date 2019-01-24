Official: Barcelona win race for promising youngster

The winter transfer window is nearly wrapped up and Barcelona have concluded some serious business. The Blaugrana have brought in Jean-Clair Todibo, Jeison Murillo, and Kevin-Prince Boateng. And now, the Spanish giants have completed yet another massive deal to bring in a youngster wanted by the entire continent – Frenkie de Jong!

FC Barcelona have defeated the likes of PSG and Manchester City to the signing of promising Dutch youngster Frenkie de Jong for 75 Million Euros plus add-ons. The young midfielder joins the Blaugrana from Eredivisie club Ajax Amsterdam and has signed a five-year contract which will commence from 1 July 2019.

21-year-old De Jong joined Ajax in 2015 from Willem II but only made his first-team debut in 2016. Over the last two years, the youngster went on to make Sixty-five appearances for the Dutch side, scoring five goals.

De Jong was also handed his first international cap in June 2018, when he came on as a substitute in a match against Peru. He has since made five appearances for the Netherlands Senior Men’s team.

De Jong will spend the rest of the season at Ajax and link up with his new teammates next season and continues the tradition of Dutch players at the club, such as the likes of Jasper Cillissen, Frank de Boer, Ronald Koeman, and Johan Cruyff.

(Image Credits: FC Barcelona)