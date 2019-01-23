Reports: Barcelona win race to sign talented youngster

Barcelona are no longer the club they once were as they are not afraid to go gung-ho in the transfer market whenever necessary. With Sergio Busquets ageing, the Catalans needed a youngster to slowly take over for him and had, as a result, targeted Frenkie De Jong from Ajax.

And now, it seems as though they are going to sign the player of their dreams as multiple sources have claimed that the Dutchman is on his way to the Camp Nou. According to the ever-reliable Gianluca di Marzio, Barcelona have taken the lead from PSG for the signature of the young midfielder.

Earlier in the month, it had been reported that the French giants were the favourites to sign him because they were offering him astronomical wages. However, if a report from Goal is to be believed then the Catalans have offered him €16 million-per-year in wages (including bonuses), which would already put him among the top earners at the club.

On top of that, Sport claim that the Blaugrana have informed Ajax that they are willing to pay their asking price of €90 million for the midfielder. They also add that the deal could be announced on Wednesday itself, although he is going to join the club in the summer.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5; A lot of sources have been mentioned here and one among them is Di Marzio. He is a very reliable journalist when it comes to transfers and since Barcelona have been relentless in their pursuit of the players that they target, this looks like a real possibility.