Reports: AC Milan set to sign Serie A striker, will open path for Chelsea to land superstar

The merry-go-around known as the transfer window is close to writing another chapter, as Chelsea look set to finally land Gonzalo Higuain from AC Milan.

The Argentine was rumored to be joining the Blues for a while now, but the loan deal was put on hold till AC Milan could secure a striker of their own to fill the gap.

Goal are now reporting that a deal has been struck for Serie A forward Krzysztof Piatek to move to AC Milan, with only a medical remaining.

This will now pave the way for Higuain to join Chelsea on loan, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The six-month loan spell for the Argentine could become permanent if Chelsea agree to pay the sum of £32.5 million to AC Milan.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Higuain to Chelsea looked done for a while, so there seems no doubt that the former Premier League Champions would leave any stone unturned in trying to sign the prolific Argentine.