Reports: Real Madrid to make £90m bid for Juventus superstar

Real Madrid look all set to pip Manchester City to the signing of Paulo Dybala from Juventus, according to the Sun.

The report suggests that a bid of around £90m is forthcoming from the Champions League holders, making it one of the most expensive transfers in recent memory.

Dybala is currently at Juventus, but has somewhat fallen behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order at the Old Lady, and may well be interested in a move away.

Pep Guardiola has also made his love for Dybala clear, and was among the front runners to sign the Argentine though a deal is far from being struck yet.

Real Madrid’s problems in front of goal this season has further fuelled speculation that a move for Dybala could be wrapped up by the summer transfer window.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – It would make sense for the forward to join Los Blancos, and the signing fee is high as well. Don’t be surprised if we see some major changes next term.