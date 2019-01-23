Reports: Chelsea to bid 115 million to replace Eden Hazard with former Liverpool star

Chelsea are resigned to losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid at the end of the season but are prepared to splash the cash on a former Premier League star to fill his shoes.

Don Balon reports that Chelsea are willing to cough up 115 million euros to prise former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho away from Barcelona.

In addition to that, Real Madrid are also reportedly willing to offer Isco in a swap deal with Eden Hazard, meaning that both attacking midfielders could end up at Stamford Bridge next season.

Coutinho, 26, has made 27 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring 6 goals and assisting in 5 more. However, there is a sense that he is not in coach Ernesto Valverde’s first team plans and that the club will sell him if a bid of around 100 million euros is tabled.

Isco, also 26, has made 23 appearances for Real Madrid this season and is said to want to leave the club after undergoing tumultuous seasons under former coach Zinedine Zidane and current manager Santiago Solari.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5;Real Madrid throwing in Isco as a sweetener in the Eden Hazard deal makes sense and has been something widely touted in the media of late. However, Chelsea splurging 115 million euros for Coutinho seems to be rather outlandish.