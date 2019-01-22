Reports: Real Madrid to make enticing offer for Premier League superstar 

Real Madrid have been linked with several players in their search for Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement for a while now. One name which has popped up is of Christian Eriksen. The ball is also in the court of the Galacticos since the Dane’s contract expires in the summer of 2020.

As a result, he would have just a year left in his contract in the summer of 2019, making it a rather great bargaining tool for the Merengues.

And now, if this report from Don Balon is to be believed, then the Blancos are adding a real sweetener to the deal in the form of James Rodriguez. The Colombian is expected to come back to Madrid after finishing his loan with the Bavarians.

As a result, the Merengues are planning to use him in a deal to bring Christian Eriksen. According to the story, the Bernabeu outfit are not only willing to let the former AS Monaco star go to Tottenham but will also pay an extra €30 million to bring the Dane to the Bernabeu.

Spurs are reportedly asking for €120 million for the former Ajax star but it is an amount deemed excessive by the Madrid board owing to the fact that the midfielder’s contract ends in 2020, which is why they are going through the aforementioned option to use James.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5; Tottenham could do a lot worse than accepting this deal as they would not only get some cash but also a readymade replacement for the Dane. However, since Don Balon are the perpetrators of the story, we can’t be too sure about its validity.