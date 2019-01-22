Reports: Manchester United and Chelsea to do battle over Premier League defender

Manchester United and Chelsea are all set to do battle over the services of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daily Mirror is reporting.

The Eagles’ star has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League this season, and has cemented his place in Roy Hodgson’s side.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all being linked with the 21-year-old, and a deal in January may well be worked out too.

The right-back is currently on contract with Palace till 2022, so buying him would mean spending a considerable sum, but with the league reaching its business end, clubs could be pushed into making a deal happen at the earliest.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – It looks unlikely that Crystal Palace will sell in January, considering they have a relegation battle on their hands. United could do with more defensive support, but may decide to wait and watch as the season heads to a close.