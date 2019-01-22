Reports: Arsenal eyeing Serie A goalkeeper as Petr Cech replacement

Arsenal may have found a replacement for Petr Cech in goal, Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting. The goalkeeper in question is Sampdoria loanee Emil Audero.

Audero’s parent club is actually Juventus, but former Gunner Wojciech Szczesny currently occupies top spot in Turin, forcing the keeper to be loaned out to fellow Serie A side Sampdoria.

It has been a productive season for Audero thus far, and his performances have come to the notice of Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who is keen to replace Cech at the earliest.

But it won’t be all straight forward as Sampdoria want to sign the stopper permanently as well, so the Gunners face a task in trying to convince the player to come to North London.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Denying Arsenal will be tough for Audero, and considering the decision to retire from Cech, Emery will be looking to sort out the goalkeeping situation at the earliest, so this deal may well take place.